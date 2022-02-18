Stewart Asset Management LLC Buys 46,820 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Stewart Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 834.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,820 shares during the period. Floor & Decor accounts for about 3.3% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $6,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth about $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth about $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FND stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.23. The company had a trading volume of 13,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.20 and a 1 year high of $145.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FND shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.46.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

