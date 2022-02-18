Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Purchases Shares of 26,800 Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCBG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 309.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,090,000 after buying an additional 137,897 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 16.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. 42.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCBG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.02. 79 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $472.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.94.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 15.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other news, Director Laura L. Johnson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.49 per share, for a total transaction of $26,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

