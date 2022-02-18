Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Sells 198,900 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. cut its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 198,900 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 3.2% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $26,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,137,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.57.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

