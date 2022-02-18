Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Sells 900 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 799,791 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.25% of F.N.B. worth $9,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 23.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNB traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $13.69. The company had a trading volume of 37,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.19. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.19.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

FNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.66.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

