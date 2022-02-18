Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Trims Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,029 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation, National Association comprises 2.1% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $17,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ZION shares. Wolfe Research raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.56.

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $2,206,010.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $213,938.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZION stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $71.40. The stock had a trading volume of 8,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.94.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback $325.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

