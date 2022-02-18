STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. upped their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.56.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of STM opened at $43.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.17. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.46.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,627,021 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $177,289,000 after acquiring an additional 839,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,826,137 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $123,304,000 after buying an additional 130,604 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,773,707 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $136,439,000 after buying an additional 147,924 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,733,455 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $133,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,053 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 393.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,530,679 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $75,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.