Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Amicus Therapeutics Put Options (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 3,894 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 922% compared to the typical daily volume of 381 put options.

FOLD stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.62. 21,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,375,447. Amicus Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.70.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

FOLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.43.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 8,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $87,609.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 63,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $773,953.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,092 shares of company stock worth $1,077,203. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 55.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,295,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624,249 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 2,081.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,867,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,078 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 26,559,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,114 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 78.6% in the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 6,696,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 41.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,054,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,621 shares during the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.