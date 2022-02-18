Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on April 1st

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the bank on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th.

Stock Yards Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 14.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Stock Yards Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 30.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $54.51 on Friday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12-month low of $45.92 and a 12-month high of $67.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 16.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYBT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.14 per share, for a total transaction of $34,177.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYBT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 541,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,566,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 40,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. 50.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

