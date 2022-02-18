Stockbridge Partners LLC Buys 575,903 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,558,638 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575,903 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for 4.2% of Stockbridge Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Stockbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.23% of Uber Technologies worth $204,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,044 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $198,847,000 after purchasing an additional 503,371 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.2% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,431,428 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $108,928,000 after buying an additional 225,570 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 29.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,759,604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $123,630,000 after buying an additional 634,567 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 141,517 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 18,107 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 485,932 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $21,769,000 after buying an additional 33,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UBER. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

Shares of UBER stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.34. The company had a trading volume of 418,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,012,281. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.66. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.81 and a one year high of $61.50. The firm has a market cap of $68.56 billion, a PE ratio of -27.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

