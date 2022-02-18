StockNews.com Begins Coverage on QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on QUIK. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of QuickLogic from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuickLogic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd.

Shares of QuickLogic stock opened at $5.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.99 million, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 2.36. QuickLogic has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.55.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 69.47% and a negative return on equity of 75.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QuickLogic will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUIK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 13,639 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 85,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

