StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Financial Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Summit Financial Group stock opened at $26.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.90. The company has a market cap of $350.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Summit Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 53,780 shares during the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Summit Financial Group
Summit Financial Group, Inc (West Virginia) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits; commercial, real estate and consumer loans; trust and wealth management services; and cash management services.
