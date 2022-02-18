StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Financial Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Summit Financial Group stock opened at $26.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.90. The company has a market cap of $350.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Summit Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 32.07% and a return on equity of 15.21%. On average, analysts expect that Summit Financial Group will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 53,780 shares during the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Financial Group, Inc (West Virginia) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits; commercial, real estate and consumer loans; trust and wealth management services; and cash management services.

