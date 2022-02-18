StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NYSE:XIN opened at $0.72 on Monday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Xinyuan Real Estate by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 8,757 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Xinyuan Real Estate by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 75,342 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Xinyuan Real Estate by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Xinyuan Real Estate by 137.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 21,520 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henan Province, Shandong Province, Jiangsu Province, Sichuan Province, Beijing, Hainan Province, Hunan Province, Shaanxi Province, Shanghai, Tianjin, Xinjiang, Zhuhai, and United States.

