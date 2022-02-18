StockNews.com Downgrades Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to Sell

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.14.

NYSE:ES opened at $82.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.86. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 56,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,723,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 803,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,685,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

