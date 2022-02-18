StockNews.com Downgrades Ryder System (NYSE:R) to Buy

Ryder System (NYSE:R) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on R. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

R opened at $78.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.41 and a 200-day moving average of $80.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.86. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $63.28 and a 1-year high of $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $1.03. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Ryder System by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Ryder System by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ryder System by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ryder System by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ryder System by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

