StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $1.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.36 million, a PE ratio of -64.98 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $3.42.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.33. Beasley Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBGI. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 51.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 10,799 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 742.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 82,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.01% of the company’s stock.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc is a multi-platform media company, which engages in the operation of radio stations. It owns and operates radio stations in the following markets: Atlanta, Augusta, Boston, Charlotte, Detroit, Fayetteville, Fort Myers-Naples, Greenville-New Bern-Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Tampa-Saint Petersburg, West Palm Beach-Boca Raton and Wilmington.

