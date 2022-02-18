StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

NASDAQ BYFC opened at $1.73 on Monday. Broadway Financial has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.16 million, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYFC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 110.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,158,039 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 607,091 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadway Financial by 6.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in Broadway Financial by 130.6% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 782,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 443,392 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Broadway Financial in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Broadway Financial in the second quarter worth about $5,735,000. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers personal, money market, checking and certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers credit cards, online banking, bank by mail, gold phone and online bill pay. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

