StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Evolving Systems stock opened at $1.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 million, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.34. Evolving Systems has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $5.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2.25.

In other news, major shareholder Karen Singer acquired 170,218 shares of Evolving Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $314,903.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 345,138 shares of company stock valued at $630,389. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Evolving Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Evolving Systems by 102.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 10,801 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Evolving Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Evolving Systems by 29.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 11,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Evolving Systems in the second quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Evolving Systems Company Profile

Evolving Systems, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

