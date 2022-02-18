StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Evolving Systems stock opened at $1.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 million, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.34. Evolving Systems has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $5.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2.25.
In other news, major shareholder Karen Singer acquired 170,218 shares of Evolving Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $314,903.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 345,138 shares of company stock valued at $630,389. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Evolving Systems Company Profile
Evolving Systems, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evolving Systems (EVOL)
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
Receive News & Ratings for Evolving Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolving Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.