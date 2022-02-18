StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NGS. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

NGS stock opened at $11.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 1.92. Natural Gas Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 23.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,303,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,399,000 after acquiring an additional 243,761 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 588,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 494,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 295,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 39,460 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 21.0% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 294,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 51,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.