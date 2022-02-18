StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on NGS. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.
NGS stock opened at $11.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 1.92. Natural Gas Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.76.
About Natural Gas Services Group
Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.
