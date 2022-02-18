StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SREV stock opened at $1.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $113.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.87. ServiceSource International has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24.

Get ServiceSource International alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 703,843 shares of company stock valued at $680,663. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 2,174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,833,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,289 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in ServiceSource International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in ServiceSource International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in ServiceSource International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 791,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 27,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceSource International by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,225,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,587 shares during the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceSource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceSource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceSource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.