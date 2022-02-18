StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
SREV stock opened at $1.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $113.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.87. ServiceSource International has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24.
In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 703,843 shares of company stock valued at $680,663. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
ServiceSource International Company Profile
ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A.
