StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TACT. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransAct Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of TransAct Technologies stock opened at $9.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $87.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average is $12.29. TransAct Technologies has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $17.18.

In other news, SVP Andrew John Hoffman sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $75,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc bought 7,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $66,006.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,280 shares of company stock worth $195,697. Company insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 577,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,924,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 29.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after buying an additional 73,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $619,000. 58.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

