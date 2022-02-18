StockNews.com Lowers Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chico’s FAS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.00.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Chico’s FAS stock opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average of $5.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.54. Chico’s FAS has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $453.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 191.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.