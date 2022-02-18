StockNews.com Lowers Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on COHU. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. B. Riley cut their target price on Cohu from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cohu from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of COHU stock opened at $32.52 on Monday. Cohu has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $50.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.75 and a 200-day moving average of $33.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. Cohu had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $191.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cohu will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cohu news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $51,711.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 8.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,566,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,198,000 after purchasing an additional 291,487 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,390,000 after purchasing an additional 94,480 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 30.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,098,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,041,000 after purchasing an additional 495,304 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,802,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,269,000 after purchasing an additional 125,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

