StockNews.com Upgrades Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) to Hold

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Shares of CPS stock traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $15.30. 187,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,770. Cooper-Standard has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $47.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 3.07.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cooper-Standard by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,963 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 62.4% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 55,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 11.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,664,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,256,000 after buying an additional 177,338 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 11.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 7.8% during the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 51,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.