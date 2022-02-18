StockNews.com Upgrades NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) to “Strong-Buy”

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NTES. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.71.

Get NetEase alerts:

Shares of NTES stock opened at $99.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.54. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $77.97 and a fifty-two week high of $126.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.30.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $5.07. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 14.17%. NetEase’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 4.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 68.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 672,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,480,000 after buying an additional 274,258 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the second quarter worth $35,844,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 43.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,681,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,818,000 after buying an additional 505,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in NetEase by 113.0% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 221,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,083,000 after purchasing an additional 117,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.