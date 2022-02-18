Stokes Family Office LLC Acquires 163 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 334,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,701,000 after purchasing an additional 40,728 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 34,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 20,299 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.48. The stock had a trading volume of 327,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,189,228. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $107.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.22 and a 200 day moving average of $76.04. The company has a market cap of $95.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. The firm had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

JD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. CLSA increased their price target on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.27.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

