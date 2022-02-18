Stokes Family Office LLC Has $5.91 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,317,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,334,657,000 after acquiring an additional 436,419 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 1.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $856,570,000 after acquiring an additional 118,354 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Oracle by 11.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,852,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $801,266,000 after acquiring an additional 928,626 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 0.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,662,905 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $674,321,000 after acquiring an additional 79,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.32. The stock had a trading volume of 95,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,905,646. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.90. The firm has a market cap of $201.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.08 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

