Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 4,017 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Stokes Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 378,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 232,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of AT&T by 98.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,558,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227,500 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management increased its position in shares of AT&T by 16.5% in the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 14,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 24.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 185,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 36,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

NYSE T traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,688,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average of $25.77. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.