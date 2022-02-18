Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 465 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Stokes Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.2% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 67,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 688.4% in the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 51,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 44,998 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 432,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $7,321,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.76. 461,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,739,977. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.49 and a 52 week high of $56.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.54.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

