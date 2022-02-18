Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.77 Million Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $175,652,000 after buying an additional 205,244 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 128.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,571,000 after buying an additional 151,044 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6,487.3% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 152,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 150,571 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 628,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,535,000 after purchasing an additional 89,794 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,063.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 87,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,910,000 after purchasing an additional 83,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HII. Barclays reduced their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.00.

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $50,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HII traded up $2.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,052. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.99. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.50 and a 1-year high of $224.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.85 and a 200-day moving average of $194.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

