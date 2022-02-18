Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,513 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 1.4% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 22.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.04. 1,268,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,034,868. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Intel’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.07.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

