Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,275 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.6% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $13,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.76. 62,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,848,906. The firm has a market cap of $185.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.69.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,397 shares of company stock worth $8,628,260 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.16.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

