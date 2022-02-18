Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.3% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 40,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 10.1% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 181,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,223,000 after buying an additional 16,652 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.8% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,382,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,075,000 after buying an additional 99,820 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.9% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,573,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $2,225,000. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.47. The stock had a trading volume of 48,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,487,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.63. The firm has a market cap of $111.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.