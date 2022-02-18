Stony Point Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Stony Point Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Snowflake comprises 3.6% of Stony Point Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Stony Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $13,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 2,728.7% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 196,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,293,000 after purchasing an additional 189,126 shares during the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management raised its holdings in Snowflake by 2.6% during the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 18.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 5.1% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in Snowflake by 566.0% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.72, for a total value of $1,858,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,793,579 shares of company stock worth $618,542,188. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Snowflake from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $344.00 to $390.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $393.00 to $367.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.98.

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded down $5.48 on Friday, hitting $280.80. The company had a trading volume of 37,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,993,516. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $405.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $306.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.27 and a beta of 1.52.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The company had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.