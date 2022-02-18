Stony Point Capital LLC Purchases 2,413 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Stony Point Capital LLC boosted its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 568,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the quarter. Sonos makes up about 5.0% of Stony Point Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Stony Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $18,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SONO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,103,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sonos by 2,513.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,831,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,475 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sonos by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,138,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,416 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,827,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in shares of Sonos by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,455,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,280,000 after purchasing an additional 824,303 shares during the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SONO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sonos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

SONO traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.19. The stock had a trading volume of 23,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,015. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.87. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $21.46 and a one year high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). Sonos had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 41.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $1,770,532.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

