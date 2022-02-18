Strategic Vision Investment Ltd Has $6.65 Million Holdings in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Strategic Vision Investment Ltd grew its stake in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) by 325.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,800 shares during the period. Stem accounts for approximately 11.7% of Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s holdings in Stem were worth $6,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Stem by 620.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 281,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after acquiring an additional 242,439 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Stem by 53.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 25,361 shares during the period. Benefit Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in Stem by 35.7% during the third quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Stem during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Stem during the third quarter worth about $812,000. Institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

Stem stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.52. 38,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,481,724. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.65. Stem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $48.45.

In other Stem news, CFO William John Bush sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $211,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $114,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 162,575 shares of company stock valued at $3,326,708 over the last 90 days.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Stem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

