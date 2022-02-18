Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Short Interest Update

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Straumann stock opened at $80.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.75. Straumann has a 1 year low of $56.10 and a 1 year high of $114.15.

Get Straumann alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAUHY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Straumann from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Straumann from CHF 1,745 to CHF 1,875 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Straumann from CHF 2,187 to CHF 2,021 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Straumann has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,948.00.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.