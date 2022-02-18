Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.57

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.57 and last traded at $16.65, with a volume of 2798 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.12.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.23.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.74.

In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.