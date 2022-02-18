Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

RUN traded down $1.43 on Friday, reaching $21.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,652,273. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 2.05. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $73.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.95 and its 200 day moving average is $41.83.

Get Sunrun alerts:

RUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $74,726.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $48,008.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,136 shares of company stock valued at $954,953 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $858,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 14,973 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,945 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,876 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 22,013 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.