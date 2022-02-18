Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.700-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.Super Micro Computer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.200-$ EPS.

Super Micro Computer stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.85. 129,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.37. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.88.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SMCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Super Micro Computer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.60.

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 9,604 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $374,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 29,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $1,255,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth approximately $494,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

