Susquehanna International Group Ltd. Buys 589 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 34.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $588,283,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 89.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,668,000 after buying an additional 2,370,989 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,691,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,512,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,226 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total value of $8,203,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $4,875,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 564,945 shares of company stock valued at $90,720,392 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.40. The company had a trading volume of 58,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,023,110. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.75. The stock has a market cap of $388.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

