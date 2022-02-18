Susquehanna International Group Ltd. Has $1.27 Million Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 73.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,739 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 10,126 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.3% of Susquehanna International Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Susquehanna International Group Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,449,852 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $492,077,000 after buying an additional 80,337 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 235,731 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $80,005,000 after acquiring an additional 18,478 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $818,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 764.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,189,696 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $403,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,100 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $208.68. The stock had a trading volume of 379,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,455,816. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $304.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.63. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.16 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $568.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.20.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total value of $84,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,084 shares of company stock worth $1,902,806. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

