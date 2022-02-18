Susquehanna International Group Ltd. Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth about $55,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

V stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.01. 63,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,293,548. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $7,996,185. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

