Susquehanna International Group Ltd. Has $3.15 Million Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 247.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,617 shares during the period. Toyota Motor accounts for 0.8% of Susquehanna International Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Susquehanna International Group Ltd.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 8.7% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 0.8% in the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

TM stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,149. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $145.55 and a 52 week high of $213.74. The stock has a market cap of $263.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.863 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s payout ratio is presently 17.92%.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

