Susquehanna International Group Ltd. Purchases New Position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,619 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

In other FuelCell Energy news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $55,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FCEL. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, decreased their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FuelCell Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.14.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.09. The company had a trading volume of 311,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,857,668. The company has a current ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 9.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $21.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average is $6.62.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 145.23% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

