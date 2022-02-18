Susquehanna International Group Ltd. Sells 171,973 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,973 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,693,000 after buying an additional 752,683 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,098,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,223,000 after buying an additional 423,915 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,929,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,261,000 after buying an additional 381,917 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $23,490,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 718,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,564,000 after buying an additional 57,252 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.41. 71,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,408,177. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average is $21.87. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $28.89.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

