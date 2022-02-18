Susquehanna International Group Ltd. Takes $631,000 Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 4.3% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bilibili by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Bilibili by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BILI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays began coverage on Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.54.

NASDAQ:BILI traded down $2.99 on Friday, reaching $33.55. 101,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,029,089. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average of $62.64. Bilibili Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $151.79.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

