Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. Takes $13.48 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. purchased a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 45,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,480,000. Linde accounts for approximately 11.2% of Susquehanna International Securities Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde stock traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $301.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,942. Linde plc has a one year low of $241.88 and a one year high of $352.18. The stock has a market cap of $154.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $324.91 and a 200-day moving average of $318.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research raised Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.76.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

