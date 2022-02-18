Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. Takes $387,000 Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000. BioNTech accounts for about 0.3% of Susquehanna International Securities Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. 15.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BioNTech stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.18. 4,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,335,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $90.29 and a 1-year high of $464.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of -0.87.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $284.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.80.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

