SVB Leerink Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) – SVB Leerink reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Bienkowski now expects that the company will earn ($7.01) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($6.39). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($7.02) EPS.

CRSP has been the subject of several other reports. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.53.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.82. The stock had a trading volume of 22,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,002. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 2.10. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $55.35 and a one year high of $169.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.53.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 86.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,584,000 after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 163.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 263,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the period. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

