Swingby (SWINGBY) Price Down 11.6% This Week

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. In the last seven days, Swingby has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $5.20 million and approximately $235,815.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swingby coin can now be purchased for about $0.0162 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swingby alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001933 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00045227 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Swingby Coin Profile

Swingby (CRYPTO:SWINGBY) is a coin. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,040,490 coins. The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swingby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swingby and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.